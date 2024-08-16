Gov. Newsom in San Jose to sign bills aimed at fighting retail theft

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom will be in the South Bay Friday morning signing new legislation to combat retail theft in California.

This is happening just a few days after the state legislature passed a series of bills aimed at fighting retail theft.

The bills address serial thieves, cargo theft and allow law enforcement and district attorneys to prosecute.

This comes as the Governor's office is touting effective work from its California Highway Patrol task force on curbing thefts.

According to the Governor's office, 167 retail theft suspects were arrested in California last month. This is more than double from the previous month, with nearly 900 arrests this year.

More than $7 million in stolen goods have been recovered.

The governor will be in San Jose at 10 a.m. which you can watch live on this page.