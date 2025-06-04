Amazon rolls out new AI-powered innovations for faster, easier customer deliveries

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) -- Ahead of Prime Day next month, Amazon is changing the way it operates with the use of artificial intelligence.

ABC7 News was there for a special roundtable discussion with experts at Amazon's Sunnyvale facilities to learn more about what innovations are on the way and how it could help you as a customer.

Hundreds of millions of people use Amazon to get what they need, when they need it.

Now, the company is hoping artificial intelligence will take it to new heights, bringing faster and more accurate deliveries of a larger selection of items.

"They've had faith in Amazon and we are rewarding that faith by using all the data they've given us to do efficient and accurate deliveries," Amazon VP of AMZL Geospatial Viraj Chatterjee said.

At Amazon Sunnyvale's Lab126, industry experts shared what's coming in the world of AI, including generative AI mapping, supply chain optimization technology, or SCOT and artificially intelligent robots - all working together.

Using Agentic AI, Amazon is evolving their robots by giving them the ability to hear, understand and act on their own.

"So you speak to it in a natural language, there is no pre-programmed way to talk to it," Amazon Robotics sr. applied scientist Yesh Dattatreya said. "And given its capability to understand this, it can break it down and execute on the task - just like any employee."

Once the robots do their job, up next is SCOT.

Using a model based on things like local demand patterns, weather and promotions SCOT can predict what customers want before they click buy.

This can reduce deliveries by almost a full day.

"What we're really trying to do is make sure that we have the right actual products in the right place for customers," Amazon SCOT director of demand forecasting Nathan Smith said. "So, sometimes you can call it perfect placement."

Once orders are made, generative AI has allowed Amazon to fine tune even the most complex of living situations for delivery drivers.

Machine-learning models mapped millions of addresses, campuses and other locations to create a clearer picture of the world around us.

This will lead to a more efficient and safer delivery - the practical uses of AI in action.

"This gives us a glimpse of what we are able to do when you combine Amazon-scale data with rich, cutting-edge AI," Chatterjee said.

The supply chain and AI mapping innovations are available now to make life easier and faster for Amazon customers ahead of Prime Day in July.