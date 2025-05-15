Caltrain says AI technology preventing collisions, keeping people safer at Burlingame rail crossing

Caltrain crossing along Broadway in Burlingame, infamously named the most dangerous rail crossing in the state, got some upgrades

The Caltrain crossing along Broadway in Burlingame, infamously named the most dangerous rail crossing in the state, has gotten some upgrades recently.

The Caltrain crossing along Broadway in Burlingame, infamously named the most dangerous rail crossing in the state, has gotten some upgrades recently.

The Caltrain crossing along Broadway in Burlingame, infamously named the most dangerous rail crossing in the state, has gotten some upgrades recently.

The Caltrain crossing along Broadway in Burlingame, infamously named the most dangerous rail crossing in the state, has gotten some upgrades recently.

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KGO) -- The Caltrain crossing along Broadway in Burlingame, infamously named the most dangerous rail crossing in the state, has gotten some upgrades recently.

Back in November, Caltrain partnered with an artificial intelligence company to install a new technology called RailSentry.

"Uses both camera and Lidar footage to analyze a train cross, determine whether there are any people or vehicles in the way of trains, and if they are to alert our dispatch center so we can halt trains," said Dan Lieberman.

Lieberman is a Caltrain spokesperson.

He says the Broadway crossing has been the site of numerous collisions in past years.

"Putting in RailSentry would help to keep the public safer, help to keep our trains moving safely through the area and that we could avoid further collisions," Lieberman said.

MORE: Bay Area leaders plead for funding to be restored to fix 'CA's most dangerous railroad crossing'

Funding to improve safety at a Burlingame railroad crossing was cut from California's budget and now leaders are pleading for it to be restored.

San Mateo County and Burlingame officials have discussed improvement projects for the Caltrain crossing here along Broadway for years now, but with tight budgets and ballooning costs, their feasibility has raised questions.

San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President David Canepa says he's in favor of utilizing the new technology.

Canepa tells us in addition to saving lives, RailSentry could also be a way to save money in the long term.

Allowing it to be invested in other areas, as opposed to expensive infrastructure improvement projects.

"They may never get funded, or it may take 40 to 50 years," Canepa said.

Since getting installed in Burlingame, Caltrain says RailSentry has been a success.

The company also recently installed the technology at another crossing in Palo Alto, and Caltrain says more could be on the way.

"From there we're going to continue to do more analysis, where it needs the most work and where it would bring the most benefit," Lieberman said.

The total cost to install RailSentry at the Broadway crossing was about $300,000.