Bay Area leaders plead for funding to be restored to fix 'CA's most dangerous railroad crossing'

Funding to improve safety at a Burlingame railroad crossing was cut from California's budget and now leaders are pleading for it to be restored.

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KGO) -- Leaders are calling a Burlingame railroad crossing at Broadway and California the most dangerous in the state and they want funding secured to improve it.

Caltrain tells ABC7 there have been 13 collisions there since 2016. Two of them have been deadly.

California State Senator Josh Becker (D - Menlo Park) and Burlingame leaders gathered at the crossing Tuesday with a plea for Governor Gavin Newsom.

They want money to improve safety at railroad crossings put back in the governor's proposed budget.

Newsom issued a revised May budget proposal for 2024-2025, with numerous cuts.

His office has said the revision would ensure the budget is balanced over the next two fiscal years, tighten the belt and stabilize spending after the pandemic.

"To the rest of the leaders and to the governor, please put that money back in," Senator Becker said. "We need that money to leverage this funding and go forward."

"Mr. Governor, let's be clear what this is," Burlingame Vice-Mayor Emily Beach said. "We're not asking for new funding. We're asking for a restoration of money that was committed. $70 million that we thanked you for and we celebrated you for. $70 million that we need in order to achieve the matching funds with the federal government next month."

Vice-Mayor Beach explained what the project would entail.

"The railroad tracks will pass over the roadway so it will prevent safety collisions," Beach said. "It will also prevent this kind of congestion that backs up for extraordinary amounts of time. In addition, there will be pass-throughs for bicycles and pedestrians."

Vice Mayor Beach said construction could start next year but of course, that depends on funding.

A spokesperson for the California State Transportation Agency says that the department will work with its partners, the legislature and federal counterparts on a solution to fill in the gaps wherever possible due to the budget cuts.