Driver killed after collision with Caltrain near Broadway Station in Burlingame, officials say

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KGO) -- A bus bridge has been set up between Hayward Park and Millbrae after a deadly accident involving a Caltrain Thursday afternoon at Broadway Station in Burlingame.

Caltrain officials say just before 1:40 p.m. a train collided with a vehicle, killing the driver.

Emergency personnel is on scene including transit police and rail officials.

Trains are currently stopped in the area and a bus bridge has been set up between Hayward Park and Millbrae with the help of SamTrans. Officials say all Caltrain tickets and passes are being honored by SamTrans.

Authorities have not yet released details of what led up to the deadly crash.

