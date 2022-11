Caltrain hits person near Burlingame station, services shut down in both directions, officials say

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KGO) -- A person was struck by a Caltrain Wednesday night south of the Burlingame station, according to agency officials,

In a tweet sent out just before 8 p.m., Caltrain stated that trains are stopped in both directions.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.