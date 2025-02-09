AIDS Memorial Quilt exhibit at SFO honors lives lost, raises awareness to ongoing epidemic

The AIDS Memorial Quilt exhibit is on display at San Francisco International Airport to help raise awareness about AIDS and the ongoing epidemic.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A memorial to the stories and lives of those lost to HIV and AIDs is now on exhibit at San Francisco International Airport.

The AIDS Memorial Quilt has nearly 50,000 panels dedicated to more than 110,000 people who of died of AIDS-related illnesses.

It is also the world's largest community art project.

The quilt is currently located at pre-security in the International Terminal.

It will be there through the end of January 2026.