SFO-bound flight from India diverted to Russia finally lands in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Passengers finally made it to San Francisco on Friday after a bizarre journey.

An Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco International Airport got diverted to Russia on Thursday due to a problem with the plane.

A ferry flight brought them back to SFO on Friday after a lengthy delay.

Family members gathered at the airport to welcome passengers from their long journey.

"Appreciate Air India for doing everything they did. Seems like they got food. They got rest. They couldn't lie down obviously, but they were on chairs for like 24 hours," said, Kailash Kothari, who waited for his family's arrival.

Air India said the SFO team was prepared to help provide any help to passengers, including medical care, ground transport, and any onward travel connections.