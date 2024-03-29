Paris-bound United flight from SFO makes emergency landing in Denver due to engine issues

United Airlines says a flight to Paris out of San Francisco had to land in Denver after issues with one of the engines and was eventually canceled.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A United flight out of SFO had to make an emergency landing in Denver.

The flight was headed to Paris on Thursday but there was an issue with one of the engines.

United says the flight landed safely and everyone was able to safely get off the plane.

The flight was eventually cancelled and the airline says it's working on providing customers with flight options today.

This is the latest in a series of United Airlines flight issues, many out of SFO.

Earlier this month, United CEO Scott Kirby addressed the issues, saying safety is "at the center of everything that we do."

"While they are all unrelated, I want you to know that these incidents have our attention and have sharpened our focus," Kirby said.

United has also said The Federal Aviation Administration will take a closer look at the airline's safety after the string of incidents.

