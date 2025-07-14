New restaurant in San Francisco's Union Square gives away 100 burritos on grand opening day

24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Monday, July 14, 2025 12:58AM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Al Pastor Papi Mexican Grill is officially open in San Francisco's Union Square, with owner and chef Miguel Escabedo kicking it off by giving away 100 burritos to people in need on day 1.

The business started in the a food truck seven years ago and is now getting its shot a at a brick and mortar location thanks to the city's Vacant to Vibrant program.

