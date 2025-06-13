Alameda County Fair to kick off with fireworks and drone show

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- The fair has returned to Alameda County. From pig races to live music and everything else in between, organizers say it will be a great time for the whole family.

A fireworks and drone show was set to kick things off Friday evening, followed by a concert series featuring artists like WAR, The Romantics, Too $hort, Colbie Caillat and more.

For the first year, free hot air balloon rides are planned for the first Saturday of the fair -- just one element of a beloved event that organizers say brings so much to the Bay Area.

"This is a 113-year-old fair and really the grass roots of the fair, is the agriculture and livestock, so it's great that we have a place to show that off in this great area," said Jordan Sedberry, a spokesperson for the fair.

While anything the fair has to offer can be considered a highlight, organizers and many attendees say almost nothing can compete with the food.

"The number one reason people come to the Alameda County Fair is for the food, and there's anything you want," Sedberry said. "The traditional corn dog, turkey leg -- we've got it. You want some churro-flavored popcorn? Got it. You want a Cajun octopus on a stick? We got it. You want some bacon, pickle pizza? We've got it. We've got tons of different curly fries with all kinds of meats and different flavors on it. Anything you want. I guarantee you, it's right here at the Alameda County Fair."

The fair runs Wednesday to Sunday through July 6.

A full list of activities, performers and more information can be found here.