Alioto's Restaurant, landmark building in heart of SF's Fisherman's Wharf, set to be demolished

Demolition is part of a $10M plan to rejuvenate the wharf, which has seen a handful of restaurants shut down since the pandemic.

A landmark building in the heart of San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf, Alioto's Restaurant is set to be demolished to make space for a public plaza.

A landmark building in the heart of San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf, Alioto's Restaurant is set to be demolished to make space for a public plaza.

A landmark building in the heart of San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf, Alioto's Restaurant is set to be demolished to make space for a public plaza.

A landmark building in the heart of San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf, Alioto's Restaurant is set to be demolished to make space for a public plaza.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The sun will soon set on a San Francisco landmark. Alioto's Restaurant was a fixture of Fisherman's Wharf for decades before closing down in 2020, and now the Port of San Francisco is planning to tear it down and put in a public plaza.

"I'm crushed. I mean, I spent my 20th anniversary here. My heart is literally in San Francisco, and this kills me," said Karyn Tong, a San Francisco resident.

The demolition is part of a $10 million plan to rejuvenate the wharf, which has seen a handful of restaurants shut down since the pandemic.

"I remember coming back 25 years ago, and it was full of shops," said Mike Schultz, who is visiting from Utah with his family. "We came by, and it's all abandoned except for these. I was telling my kids, it's pretty sad to see this not all open."

MORE: Here's a look at a proposed plan to add new attractions to SF's Pier 45 at iconic Fisherman's Wharf

The Port says the first phase of changes includes the new public plaza, as well as new lighting and a new overlook for the lagoon. It's expected to be complete next summer.

The second phase is a longer-term effort. It includes seismic upgrades and protections for sea-level rise. Retail space is also part of the plan.

"This was a piece of what I always thought growing up was the heart of San Francisco, said Daniel Ray, a San Francisco resident. "To me, it was coming here and watching the crab pots boil and getting the wonderful aromas."

"I remember being a kid coming down here and eating all the way down the block," said Tong. "I mean, how do you not pass that on to future generations?"