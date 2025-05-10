Bay Area seeing longer, stronger allergy season this year. Here's why

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Allergists say this season has been longer and worse than they've noticed before and more and more people are suffering the consequences.

From hikers and bikers, to HAM radio enthusiasts, everyone is talking about allergies.

"We were just sitting here, and I was saying I forgot to take an allergy pill this morning. Because of all the grasses and the winds, I can feel it in my eyes," said Campbell resident Greg Mihran.

"I said I took my Flonase this morning so that my nose is at least clear right now," said San Jose resident Jim Carlson.

The more people go out to enjoy the beautiful spring weather throughout the Bay Area, the more people are suffering the consequences.

Oak and Pine tree pollen, as well as grass allergens are the most prevalent this spring... and they're causing problems, especially for San Jose resident Erik Cole on his bike ride.

"Well, you've gotta get it in," Cole said. "I can't be couped up inside, but it does make it less than enjoyable at times. Last time, I barely took allergy medicine. You can probably hear it. I'm all congested. Up here it's extreme."

Stanford University Clinical Associate Professor of Allergy and Immunology Dr. Tina Sindher agrees.

Not only does she say allergy symptoms are more apparent in younger and younger children, warmer weather is changing how long and how hard people suffer from allergies.

"The pollen seasons have been lengthening," said Sindher. "So, kind of the duration of how long these plants are pollinating is longer. Also, the pollen load has gotten bigger. So, I do feel like I can see the symptoms kind of worsening now."

Sindher says how you deal with allergies depends on how much they impact your quality of life.

There are always certain medicines and allergy shots, or she suggests limiting time outside as needed.

But it may be a while before we all start feeling some relief. So, how long before we could get some sort of relief from these allergies?

"At this time is peak grass season," Sindher said. "So, in a few months, we should see that kind of trending down. So, for those who are impacted by grass pollen. Hopefully, you'll see some respite in a few months."

Until then, keep your tissues and nose spray ready if you plan on enjoying the beauty of the Bay Area.