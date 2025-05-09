Marin Co. health care providers grow concerned as reports uptick in active tuberculosis cases

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, a rise in active tuberculosis cases has health care providers in Marin County concerned.

Active TB is an airborne illness that typically affects the lungs and can be highly contagious.

"Normally every year, we see about five to six cases of active tuberculosis in our county. Usually, it's among people who live in nursing homes," said Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Lisa Santora.

That's changing, says Santora who's now seeing an uptick in active tuberculosis cases.

"Now we have almost 14 cases of active TB we're treating in our county," Santora said.

Santora says there were 13 cases in Marin reported during all of 2024.

"Right now, we're seeing TB in a younger population, not only immigrants, but U.S.-born citizens who are younger," Santora said.

Active TB is highly contagious. Those who were born in or travel to countries where TB is common can be at risk. Patients with latent TB don't always show symptoms but active cases do.

"The problem with TB, is sometimes it looks like a common cold that won't go away," said Dr. Derice Seid from Marin Community Clinics.

Seid is aware of the increase in Marin TB cases. Her clinic offers drop-in tuberculosis screenings for patients. Someone who has an active case can be treated in what's called a negative pressure room.

"It's an isolation room, unlike other exam rooms. This one takes the air out and decreases risk of exposure to healthcare workers," Seid said.

Contact tracing is also done to reduce the spread. Tuberculosis can be treated with antibiotics. The State Department of Public Health says California averages about 2,000 TB cases per year. Santora worries additional cuts in state and federal funding could put screenings out of reach for some.

"It's not uncommon to have an uptick in disease, but if we lose federal or state resources that allow TB investigations, then people are at risk," Santora said.