New report reveals Latino health disparities in Santa Clara Co.: 'The problem is so immense'

A Latino health assessment requested in Santa Clara County has revealed big disparities in that community's health.

A Latino health assessment requested in Santa Clara County has revealed big disparities in that community's health.

A Latino health assessment requested in Santa Clara County has revealed big disparities in that community's health.

A Latino health assessment requested in Santa Clara County has revealed big disparities in that community's health.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A call to action was made in one Bay Area county Monday after a new report found some troubling data.

A Latino health assessment requested in Santa Clara County has revealed big disparities in that community's health.

For the first time in more than a decade, Santa Clara County has taken a deep dive into the health and well-being of its Latino community with the Latino Health Assessment.

"This is to take a long, deep and honest look at the well-being and the health of Latinos in this county," said Santa Clara County Supervisor Sylvia Arenas.

MORE: Bay Area lacks Black, Latino health care workers. $5M grant could help

Local leaders say the results are alarming. Some of the data revealed found that 47% of the unhoused population is Latino. There was a 48% rise in suicide rates among Latinos. The report also showed that 88% have health insurance but 47% delay getting care because of cost or not having insurance.

"I think it's part of ignoring the Latino community, because the problem is so immense, and there's generations and generations of disparities and disproportionate inequities amongst our Latino community," Arenas said.

The Santa Clara County supervisor requested the study two years ago, hoping to create a roadmap for change.

The report calls for things like more Latino-led health programs, mental health support for youth and a cultural center proposed for South Santa Clara County.

The county's acting health officer and public health director, Dr. Sarah Rudman said now that the county has this information, the work to bring those solutions must start immediately.

MORE: Latina Equal Pay Day: South Bay rallies to end to pay disparities

"It's going to be challenging, but we have many partners across the county ready to stand up with us," Rudman said Monday. "They have helped us ask the right questions to create today's report, and now together, we can achieve its solutions."

While the report highlights the need to fix problems, community groups say it's also about rebuilding trust.

"Let's meet this crisis with urgency. Let's meet it with partnership. Let's meet it with the deep love and commitment that we have for our entire community, especially for our Latino community," said Victor Vasquez, co-executive director of Somos Mayfair.

The Board of Supervisors will formally hear the findings in its meeting Tuesday.