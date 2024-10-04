Latina Equal Pay Day: South Bay rallies to end to pay disparities

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Latina leaders and community members gathered Thursday at San Jose State University to call on local leaders and businesses to close the wage gap.

On average in the U.S., Latinas make 51 cents for every dollar made by men.

In Silicon Valley, the gap is even wider.

The day falls on the 277th day of the year, showing how many days extra Latinas would have to work to make what their white male counterparts make in a year.

"San Jose, unfortunately, is the epicenter of the wage gap in the entire nation," said Gabby Chavez-Lopez, Executive Director of Latina Coalition of Silicon Valley. "Latina workers are paid 33.6 cents on the dollar compared to their white male, non-Hispanic counterparts and what that means is debilitating happening for that individual for families."

That data comes from a HOPE ESL report and National Partnership for Women and Families.

It also says that if that wage gap was eliminated, the typical working Latina would have enough money to pay for around 33 months of childcare, 38 months of food and 6 semesters of tuition and fees at a four-year-public university.

"This gap represents more than just numbers. It limits our opportunities, our financial security, and the opportunity to build generational wealth," said Cynthia Teniente-Matson, President of San Jose State University.

Gaby Chavez-Lopez, leader of Latina Coalition of Silicon Valley says there has been some small movement in the right direction with Latina Equal Pay Day moving up in the year.

"We don't want to work all the way up until December, November, October this year. But we have seen shifts," she said, "Last year we were in November. The year prior we were in December and so we're moving closer to January."

San Jose City Council Member Peter Ortiz said he's working on policy that makes sure the city of San Jose does its part.

"Recognizing that our city needs to take its own action, my office is planning to introduce a memo for a comprehensive study on if a wage gap exists internally within the city. We are looking to hold ourselves accountable on this," Ortiz said.

Chavez-Lopez says any movement from government to close the wage gap is a step in the right direction.

But adds that it's also up to business, nonprofits and individuals to take a stand - something she says could be in everyone's best interest.

"Our power is growing and businesses should be paying attention to the growth that's happening in our in our segment and in our market," she said. "Because so goes Latina. So goes the future of California."