Bay Area lacks Black, Latino health care workers. $5M grant could help

Bay Area lacks Black, Latino health care workers. $5M could help Gilead Sciences is giving Bay Area organizations $250,000 each to create health care education opportunities to underrepresented students.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In East Oakland, Dr. Noha Aboleta founded Roots Community Health Care to serve the underserved. She particularly wanted to make sure the mostly Black residents receiving care at her clinics were treated by providers who represent them.

"It's absolutely critical," Dr. Aboleta told ABC7 Mornings anchor Reggie Aqui. "From the very beginning, the whole premise of Roots Community Health was that you have a place to go, feel safe and be understood. And that is so much easier to do when you see someone who looks like you."

Gilead Sciences is giving Roots Community Health Care, and 20 other Bay Area organizations, $250,000 each to create health care education opportunities to underrepresented students. The Foster City-based biopharmaceutical company is hoping the $5 million total donation will help bridge a gap that exists in the Bay Area. Gilead cites California Department of Healthcare Access and Information data showing Latino and Black people make up nearly 30% of the Bay Area population but only about 10% of active medical licenses.

"We know health equity plays an important role in insuring people get access to medical care and preventive services and if we don't help create that in our community there's no way we can do that anywhere else," said Carmen Villar, VP Gilead Sciences.

Other Bay Area recipients include UCSF, East Oakland Youth Development Center and ALAS of Half Moon Bay.