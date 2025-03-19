Over 250 Zoox robotaxis recalled due to automated driving system issues, company says

Amazon robotaxi service, Zoox, recalled over 250 vehicles due to issues with its automated driving system.

Amazon robotaxi service, Zoox, recalled over 250 vehicles due to issues with its automated driving system.

Amazon robotaxi service, Zoox, recalled over 250 vehicles due to issues with its automated driving system.

Amazon robotaxi service, Zoox, recalled over 250 vehicles due to issues with its automated driving system.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Wednesday marked a bump in the road for Amazon's self-driving unit, Zoox.

The company recalled over 250 vehicles due to issues with its automated driving system.

MORE: Zoox robotaxis begin testing on San Francisco streets

According to Zoox's report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, certain versions of its automated system could cause unexpected hard braking.

The Foster City-based company has not publicly disclosed the size of its fleet, but it has increased testing over the past year.