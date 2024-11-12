Zoox robotaxis begin testing on San Francisco streets

Zoox robotaxis have gotten the green light to begin testing in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Zoox robotaxis have gotten the green light to begin testing in San Francisco. Zoox, owned by Amazon, looks and operates differently than Cruise or Waymo, some of the other driverless vehicles.

Unlike in a Waymo or a Cruise vehicle, you won't find a steering wheel.

Zoox says its automated vehicle is "a purpose-built robotaxi."

"I think it's exciting; it's interesting," said Scott Moura, an associate professor at UC Berkeley and director of California Partners for Advance Transportation Technology.

"They have four-wheel steering so they can maneuver a bit easier. They have seating inside a train car where passengers are facing one another," said Moura.

ABC7 News reporter Lyanne Melendez went for a ride a few months ago.

Previously, Zoox was only offering rides to employees at its Foster City campus.

"It's almost like being on a nice bus," said Melendez. "The vehicle is designed to be bi-directional. What could be the front could also be the back."

According to Zoox, testing will be focused in the SoMa area right now.

The public will have to wait a little longer to take a ride. Rides are only available for Zoox employees during this initial testing phase.

People we talked to are curious about the latest robotaxi.

Mirko Mantovani of San Francisco has taken a Waymo and loved it.

"I've only tried it once. The experience was great. I feel safer because it trusts them the more than humans probably," said Mantovani.

Others have reservations about robotaxis.

"I see them stuck in the street every once in a while, not being able to maneuver through," said Jack Ginsburg, an East Bay resident.

"I'm not sure how I feel about AVs being trained in real life situations in a town that has lots of unpredictable situation," said Robin Reeves.

Edward Escobar is with the Alliance for Independent Workers and previously drove for Uber and Lyft.

"We are ushering in the new age of AI and San Francisco is the new testing grounds. This is the springboard for the future of transport," said Escobar.

Escobar says he isn't opposed to technology and innovation. But he says it's important to make sure new systems are safe.

"This is the wave of the future. But we have to usher in the rollout so safety is number one," said Escobar.