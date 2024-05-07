Bigger car unveiled for new micro transits system coming to East Contra Costa County

Latest model of a Glydways car will be part of a new transportation system connecting Pittsburg, Antioch, Brentwood and Oakley, with the aim of reducing traffic congestion.

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) -- "It feels like a new car, smells like a new car, feels like the future," says Antioch Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe, sitting in the latest model of a Glydways car.

The car will be part of a new transportation system connecting Pittsburg, Antioch, Brentwood and Oakley, with the aim of reducing traffic congestion.

The new car was unveiled at automated transportation summit in San Ramon, which included transportation officials from local, state and federal agencies.

"It took me like an hour and a half to get here this morning because of all the congestion on Highway 4. As our cities continue to grow, and they are some of the fastest growing cities in Northern California, we have to be cognizant of the fact that we have to provide relief to the folks of Eastern Contra Costa County," Hernandez-Thorpe told the crowd on hand for the reveal.

The Contra Costa Transportation Authority, GoMentum Station and Bay Area LEEDS organized the 9th annual summit at Roundhouse at Bishop Ranch.

The new car is 10% bigger than the one first introduced in November. It can now fit a bicycle, wheelchair or passenger luggage. These cars will travel on a 28-mile circuit with more than 50 boarding stations, and at speeds of up to 30 miles-an-hour. It will connect passengers to major transportation hubs such as BART and places like the downtowns and Los Medanos College.

"The flexibility of the vehicle and how it can maneuver is key to insuring your infrastructure is as small as possible," one of the conference attendees was told while trying out the new car.

The cars are often compared to driverless cars. But Glydways CEO, Gokul Hemmady, says this is system is different. Since these cars will travel on a closed system, it doesn't require the same level of technology.

"We said, 'Why don't we start with technology that is here and now, and then move to a place in the future when technology becomes more robust?'" Hemmady says.

"This mode of transportation is looking at the first and last mile problem in Contra Costa County," says Tim Haile. He is the Executive Director of the Contra Costa Transportation Authority.

He says the system is designed to complement, not replace, the current public transportation system. He says instead of taking the bus to BART, a Glydways car will be much faster because they are are on routes with no planned stops and no traffic.

"We believe that will increase ridership in the current system. So if we can make our existing system more accessible, and more convenient, we are going to increase ridership not only on the Glydways system, but on the entire system," explains Haile.

At a cost of $450 million, Haile says it is still a fraction of the cost of a capital improvement project like widening a freeway or expanding BART. And, he adds, that it is one of the first ventures involving private equity in a transportation project in California.

Another autonomous vehicle showcased focuses on transporting those with mobility issues and while it has the ability to operate without a driver they are just testing that technology now.

May Mobility is planning to provide access to medical facilities in Contra Costa County.

The micro transit network is set to launch by 2030.