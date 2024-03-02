CA approves Waymo robotaxi operations in San Mateo County, LA

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The California Public Utilities Commission approved Waymo's request to expand its operations. Waymo self-driving cars can now driving in certain areas in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Peninsula. In the Bay Area, they can now operate in over 22 cities.

"Really this is a surprise to everybody," said Ahmed Banafa, Professor of Technology and Engineering at San Jose State University. "This technology is here to stay. It is just who will do it better at this stage."

Waymo had requested in January to expand it's operations. The CPUC voted to suspend their request 120 days while it goes under review. Now 11 days later, that request is approved. The CPUC says it reviewed Waymo's updated "Passenger Safety Plan" and request, and determined it was enough to greenlight this move. Not only will they be in more cities, they can also be on freeways. You can expect to see a Waymo car on 101 between San Francisco and Palo Alto.

"Ultimately, the CPUC saw Waymo's PSP and said there was no longer a need to wait 120 days" Banafa said. "If it can meet the right safety requirements than they do not need to keep the technology limited."

However, some in San Mateo County say this was rushed.

"I am concerned the technology is not ready for primetime," said San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa. "They fast tracked it. How can you say there is a suspension or there is a delay, or there is a pause and then you get right back to business?"

Canepa says there have been too many worrying signs out of San Francisco with its deployment of EVs. He supports State Sen. Dave Cortese's bill that would allow cities and counties to install their own regulations around AVs. Right now, only DMV and CPUC can regulate them. With this move, there isn't much cities can do to keep them off the streets. Banafa says the best way this technology can improve is by allowing it to operate in cities and highways. Now the focus is on the cities to make sure their infrastructure is as up to date as possible.

"They have to communicate and understand this technology," Banafa said. "Understand about how they can help more about safety. Exchange information with the technology company. It is collaboration and collaboration is what will make it work."

State regulators approved Waymo's request on Friday, kicking off the company's first big expansion.

The approval is effective immediately, allowing them to operate from San Francisco all the way down to Sunnyvale, covering 22 cities east of Interstate 280 -- and much of L.A.

