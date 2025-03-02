24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Empire State Building to sparkle blue for season 8 premiere of 'American Idol'

Monday, March 3, 2025 12:39AM
NEW YORK -- The iconic lights of the Empire State Building will shine blue for an hour on Sunday night to celebrate the season premiere of "American Idol."

A special preview of season 8 airs Sunday night after the Oscars on ABC.

The special blue lights will sparkle from 9:45 p.m. until 10:45 p.m.

Judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest were on hand to flip the famous light switch during a lighting ceremony at the Empire State Building.

The season premiere for "American Idol" airs Sunday, March 9 on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC, Hulu and this ABC station.

