Among Valentine's Day shoppers at SF Flower Market was mother hours away from induction

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After six decades of business, a breath of new life has been given to the San Francisco Flower Market as they mark their first Valentine's Day in their new space in the Potrero Hill neighborhood.

"It's a relief actually," Jeanne Taggart Boes, Executive Director of the San Francisco Flower Market said.

The market just moved in between Christmas and New Year's, bringing 22 vendors with them from their former space in the SOMA neighborhood.

Boes says Valentine's Day combined with NBA All-Star Weekend and Lunar New Year celebrations have been a great first test of the facility.

The San Francisco Flower Market is moving to a new spot in the Potrero Hill neighborhood after nearly six decades at its SOMA location.

"We worked hard on planning this building, we have true color lighting overhead so the designers can see exactly the shades of every flower which is a huge improvement from our old space," she said.

Flower designers like Michael Daigian, who runs a century-old third-generation family business, have taken notice.

"It's easier for one thing, but it's new, it's nice and shiny and the facility is great, they have great refrigeration so you can keep the flowers in good shape," Daigian said.

Customers were thrilled to get a peek inside too.

"Just a big open layout that gives you a fresh array of all of the flowers available, no it doesn't compare, it's phenomenal," Emily Mondragon, a San Francisco resident said.

Mondragon wasn't just there for Valentine's Day, but rather, the last intimate moments as a family of three.

"Today I'm being induced with our second baby girl," she said. "We're going to the hospital this evening but we thought, what better way to christen the day than getting some fresh flowers for our daughter and for the delivery room."

She's hoping the scents of the familiar colorful collection she's picking out with her first daughter might even help induce labor.

"We're just so full of love, we're incredibly lucky and I used to work for the San Francisco Flower Market so it's especially nostalgic for me to be here at this new location, it's absolutely gorgeous," she said.

The flower market says they are relatively busy for Valentine's Day this year but their biggest day of the year is actually Mother's Day, coming up in May.

The San Francisco Flower Market is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday to Saturday.