Looking for that special someone this Valentine's Day? BART is hosting a speed-dating event

In 1972, R&B sensation The O'Jays urged people all over the world to get on the love train and this Valentine's Day BART is making that happen.

Both BART and The O'Jays' song "Love Train" debuted in 1972, and while the transit agency has recorded several "meet cute" encounters on its platforms and train cars over the years, this is the first year it's hosting a purposefully romantic event.

A BART spokesperson said the agency's assignation party had slots for 200 participants and sold out within 12 hours after it was announced Tuesday.

"On the evening of Friday, Feb. 14, BART invites adults ages 18 to 35 to join us for an on-the-rails mixer aboard a moving BART train," according to an announcement posted on BART's website. "Ride BART into someone's heart on a special train reserved just for this event!"

The "speed dating/friend making" event is for people of all sexual orientations and will feature "icebreaker activities, conversation starters, and BART-themed Valentines" that people can give to each other during the ride.

The love train departs the Downtown Berkeley Station at 6:45 p.m., runs to the 24th Street/Mission Station in San Francisco and then comes back to Berkeley by about 8:35 p.m.

During that time, the train won't make any stops, allowing potential friends and lovers time to chat and/or flirt in relative privacy.

While the event is sold out, people who want more information people can visit here.