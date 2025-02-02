Looking for love? Some Bay Area singles are willing to pay $1 million for matchmaking services

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As Valentine's Day approaches, one California matchmaking service is offering an extravagant way for wealthy romantics to find their perfect match--at a price tag of $1 million for a 12-month program.

Three Day Rule, a Los Angeles-based matchmaking company, recently launched its year-long "Million Dollar Matchmaking" program, catering to the affluent with the promise of personalized, high-end matchmaking services.

The program, which will select just three clients to work with this year, is attracting interest from wealthy individuals--particularly those in the Bay Area's tech industry. The company said so far, about 15% of applicants for the service have hailed from the region, with many professionals from Silicon Valley among those seeking help in matters of the heart.

"We have a huge client base in San Francisco and the Bay Area," said Adam Cohen-Aslatei, CEO of Three Day Rule. "Usually, it's someone who has prioritized their career or other aspects of their life over love."

The "Million Dollar" package includes unlimited matches, date planning, and a three-person personalized team that assists clients in finding their ideal partner. The service also offers background checks, credit checks, and other features to ensure compatibility. If a proposal happens during the year-long program, a three-carat diamond ring is added as part of the service.

"We literally will map out every single place we need to find this archetype, this type of person for our client," Cohen-Aslatei said.

While there are many free dating apps and websites available, Cohen-Aslatei argues that his company's approach offers a more personal touch. He said matchmaking provides a "white glove treatment," focusing on the emotional readiness of clients and ensuring they're open to the process of building a long-term relationship.

Cohen-Aslatei noted that his company offers matchmaking services for people of all incoming levels, not just the elite. While having a lot of liquid cash might be a qualifier for the million-dollar service, he said Three Date Rule is more importantly looking to serve clients whose hearts are in it.

"There's a skill to dating, and we want our clients to learn how to be successful in a long-term relationship," he said.