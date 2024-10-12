Family of Antioch man who died days after police restrained him seeks to change cause of death

The Family of Angelo Quinto is seeking to change the cause of Quinto's death, who died days after being restrained by Antioch police officers in 2020.

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Almost four years after Angelo Quinto's death by Antioch police officers, his family is still going through the courts to get justice.

"Every level of legal criminal system that we have encountered, we have seen countless avenues for (police) officers to avoid accountability," says Bella Quinto Collins, Angelo's sister.

On Friday, the family was in court, yet again, for a hearing challenging what they call false claims that Quinto's death was an accident caused by excited delirium. The FBI defines "excited delirium," as a potentially deadly medical condition characterized by psychosis, an extreme fight-or-flight response, and violent behavior.

"It is so important because that changes whether it was an accident or homicide," explains Ben Nisenbaum, an attorney for the Quinto family. "That the death certificate accurately reflects what killed Mr. Quinto."

On December 23, 2020, Quinto was experiencing a mental health episode. His family called police. They claim Antioch police officers used excessive force while restraining him, causing his death. An autopsy ordered by the family found Quinto died by asphyxiation.

"How can we gloss over the fact that the people responsible for taking photos at my brother's autopsy, were an Antioch police detective and DA hand-in-hand? They are responsible for taking unfocused photos, voiding key evidence," says Bella Quinto Collins, Angelo's younger sister.

Robert Collins, Angelo's stepfather, called the arguments in court, "insane," when discussing the amount discretion the sheriff and coroner's office can have in these types of cases.

"If we cannot question the death certificate by the sheriff (in Contra Costa County), then the sheriff is above the law. And his discretion is absolute. And he is beyond anyone's ability to question him. We believe that's a violation of the 14th Amendment. And simply, un-American," says Collins.

Since Angelo's death, the family helped pass California State Assembly Bill 360, which prohibits excited delirium from being recognized as a valid medical diagnosis or cause of death.

The Quinto family already settled a civil lawsuit with the City of Antioch regarding Angelo's death. They say this case is about justice for their son.

"And just finding the truth, regardless if anything else may come as a result, you have to understand for our family, the truth is important," explains Collins.

The opposing council did not respond requests for comment. The judge was supposed to issue a ruling, but instead will consider the matter further and issue a written verdict then.