Antioch Police give updates on Angelo Quinto wrongful death lawsuit

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Antioch police are giving updates on a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a Navy veteran who died after officers allegedly placed him in an illegal chokehold.Police were called on Feb. 27 when family says 30-year-old Angelo Quinto was having a mental health episode.When police arrived, family members say officers subdued Quinto with a knee to the back of his neck. Video recorded by his mom shows Quinto bleeding from the mouth and later shows those same officers trying to revive him."Given what we know, a healthy young man in his mother's arms. They stuffed the life out of him," said attorney John Burris.Quinto died three days later in the hospital without waking up. Attorneys blame asphyxiation. They're frustrated that the Antioch police have no body camera footage nor has the department named the officers involved.The family has since filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Antioch Police Department.ABC7 News is streaming Antioch PD's press conference live at 5 p.m.