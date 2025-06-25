Animal trauma could be linked to bad human behavior, Bay Area marine mammal experts say

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) -- After years of monitoring injured marine creatures, Adam Ratner and his colleagues have documented frustrating patterns. But as director of conservation engagement at the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito, he's hoping that what they've learned can keep more animals safe. Not from predators, but from people.

"So, each year we see close to a third of the patients the Marine Mammal Center rescues suffering from some form of disturbance or harassment out on the beach," Ratner explains.

The data is the result of an ongoing study, which ABC7 first profiled last year. It identifies 250 cases or 26% of all marine animal rescues last year involved some disturbance from either people or their pets.

"That could be anything from people just getting really close to the animals to petting them, to touching them, to trying to feed them, pouring water on them. Even things where people are dragging these animals back into the water," says Ratner.

Giancarlo Rulli says the research team has identified two personality types that typically harass marine creatures, often without even realizing it. The first is the wildlife protector , people who believe they're helping a marine mammal by interacting with it. The second is the experience seeker, which can include people who want to get close to the animal. touching it, or trying to take selfies. And they're now developing novel strategies to reach and educate people in both categories. Including plans to distribute messaging through social media, and influencers in coastal communities who have direct contact with visitors.

"We want to make sure that this messaging resonates. And the more it's resonating, not just coming from conservationists, but people in the community that people deeply trust, that really can help make that message land not only with locals, but people that maybe you're coming to that area for just a couple of days," Rulli explains.

The team has also identified hotspots along the coast, including Monterey... Santa Cruz... San Mateo and Marin Counties. And they say the data will help target the messaging - of keeping a safe distance from marine creatures.

"Where are these interactions occurring, and how can we make a difference in the communities depending on a something like what we've talked about, whether it's specific archetypes of how people are interacting and then how we can bring allies, including the business community in these areas, to help out and assist in creating positive behavior change," says Rulli.

And potentially, keep magnificent sea creatures safer, from even well-meaning humans. Biologists say they still depend on the public for help. And they say photographing an aparently distressed animal from a distance and calling the Mammal Center hotline is still the best way to help.