Antioch BART station closed due to shooting near bus zone; 1 person hospitalized, agency says

ANTIOCH, Calif. -- The Antioch BART station is closed due to a shooting near a bus zone there, the agency said at 9 p.m.

There is no service between Antioch and the and Pittsburg Center station at this time.

The shooting occurred between 8 and 8:30 p.m. and police are looking for possibly two suspects, BART said. A male victim was taken the hospital.

Riders are advised to take alternative transportation.

