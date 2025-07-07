24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Antioch BART station closed due to shooting near bus zone; 1 person hospitalized, agency says

Bay City News logo
Monday, July 7, 2025 4:51AM
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

ANTIOCH, Calif. -- The Antioch BART station is closed due to a shooting near a bus zone there, the agency said at 9 p.m.

There is no service between Antioch and the and Pittsburg Center station at this time.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

The shooting occurred between 8 and 8:30 p.m. and police are looking for possibly two suspects, BART said. A male victim was taken the hospital.

Riders are advised to take alternative transportation.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
Live Streams
ON NOW