Violence in Antioch causes frustration among residents, businesses

Since the start of September, Antioch has had over a dozen shootings and two homicides, and some business owners want city leaders to do more to stop the violence.

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- It's been an especially violent month in the city of Antioch.

Since the start of September, the city has had over a dozen shootings and two homicides.

Of those shootings, three of them happened just over the past weekend with one occurring in this strip mall parking lot near a Rite Aid.

"Sunday night football, five, six people in the bar. Why? Because they're afraid," said Tony Loinab.

Loinab owns Tony's Bar and Grill, which is located inside that strip mall.

He says he wants city leaders to do more to stop the violence.

"I talk to the city, nothing. Talk to the police department, nothing. Council, nothing. So it's really frustrating as a business owner," Loinab said.

In a video posted to his Instagram Sunday, Antioch Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe addressed the community.

In a statement sent to ABC7 News Monday, the mayor's office said:

"Mayor Thorpe is working closely with the Antioch Police Department to continue increasing police presence within the two blocks that are at the heart of the recent crime activity. If necessary, the mayor is considering requesting mutual aid from neighboring cities to add even more police officers on the ground."

This was welcome news to Antioch business owner Barnie Race.

Race points to East Palo Alto as an example of another Bay Area city that once had notorious crime problems but was ultimately able to reduce the violence.

Earlier this year, the peninsula city made headlines after it recorded zero homicides for all of 2023.

"Look what they did in EPA back when EPA was like the murder capital of the world," Race said. "They brought in all these people and now it's one of the safest communities."

Antioch Police say while some of the shootings may be gang-related, they don't believe all of them are connected.

No matter who is responsible, Tony Loinab says he just wants it to finally stop so people can enjoy the city he loves.

"It's frustrating because we come in and try to build this city. I've been in this town since 1998," he said.

The mayor says he's also working with other local and faith leaders in the city to try and come up with community-led solutions.