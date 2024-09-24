Veteran VTA bus driver ID'd as victim in shooting at San Jose facility, officials say

Ten-year veteran VTA bus driver, 45-year-old Regulus "Regis" Teotico has been identified as the victim in the shooting at the San Jose facility.

Ten-year veteran VTA bus driver, 45-year-old Regulus "Regis" Teotico has been identified as the victim in the shooting at the San Jose facility.

Ten-year veteran VTA bus driver, 45-year-old Regulus "Regis" Teotico has been identified as the victim in the shooting at the San Jose facility.

Ten-year veteran VTA bus driver, 45-year-old Regulus "Regis" Teotico has been identified as the victim in the shooting at the San Jose facility.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The investigation continues into a shooting at a VTA bus yard in San Jose that left one employee dead and another accused of murder.

Ten-year veteran VTA bus driver, 45-year-old Regulus "Regis" Teotico has been identified as the victim in the shooting.

"He was a kind, hard-working driver who was well known amongst his colleagues," VTA CEO Carolyn Gonot said. "Regis was a father to two teenage children and everyone at VTA extends their deepest condolences to Regis' family and friends."

The suspect in this shooting is 33-year-old Duc Bui, another VTA bus driver and a man investigators say Teotico knew.

Bui and Teotico were assigned to the Chaboya VTA yard, the site of the shooting Friday evening just before 10 o'clock.

RELATED: VTA employee killed in shooting at San Jose facility; authorities investigating as homicide

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office Captain Sugey Jaimez said Bui and Teotico participated in many of the same activities outside of work.

"Most importantly, although this investigation is still ongoing, we believe the motive had to do with money owed between the two from their betting activities that had nothing to do with their employment," Capt. Jaimez said.

Sadly, Teotico is not the only VTA employee killed on VTA property in recent years.

In 2021, a disgruntled VTA mechanic shot and killed nine coworkers before he died by suicide.

"For many people, this is reliving one of the worst experiences they've ever had in their life," VTA board member and Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez said.

In that shooting, many criticized the transit agency for missing red flags that could have prevented the loss of life.

RELATED: San Jose VTA employee arrested in shooting that killed bus driver, sheriff says

Investigators say Bui did not exhibit similar red flags and had no involvement with law enforcement, based on their early investigation.

The sheriff's office will increase security across VTA for the foreseeable future.

Bui will appear in court for the first time on September 25.

"This was a senseless crime, without question," Santa Clara County Sheriff Bob Jonsen said. "And while it was an isolated, targeted event, we recognize the profound impact it has had on all of us."

VTA is offering grief counselors for employees after they are once again forced to face a tragedy at their place of work.