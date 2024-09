1 killed in shooting at VTA facility in San Jose, authorities say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- One person was killed following an overnight shooting at the VTA Chaboya Division Yard in San Jose, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the area has been secured.

No arrests have been made and no word on any suspects.

Back on May 26, 2021, nine people were killed in a mass shooting at the VTA rail yard in San Jose, who were all employees of the transit agency.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.