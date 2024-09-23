San Jose VTA employee arrested in shooting that killed bus driver, sheriff says

A VTA bus driver was killed in a shooting at the VTA Chaboya Division Yard in San Jose, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Following an around-the-clock investigation, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that it made an arrest in the shooting death of a Valley Transportation Authority employee that happened in San Jose Friday night.

Authorities say they arrested a 33-year-old San Jose man on Sunday afternoon for the killing of a VTA bus driver. The suspect is said to have also worked at VTA with the victim. A motive is still being established.

The suspect was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on a first-degree murder charge.

The deadly shooting happened Friday around 9:40 p.m. at VTA's Chaboya Division Yard. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department says it appears to be an isolated incident and that the suspect is solely responsible for the shooting.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

The sheriff's office said it plans to release more information at a press conference on Monday.