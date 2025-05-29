Appeals court to hear convicted killer Scott Peterson's claim of jury misconduct

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Court of Appeal in San Francisco announced Thursday, it will hear a claim by convicted killer Scott Peterson of jury misconduct in his original trial.

Peterson was convicted of killing his wife, Laci, and their unborn son in December 2003. San Mateo Superior Court denied Peterson's complaint that a juror lied on the questionnaire about her own experience with domestic violence, saying she did not show evidence of bias during the trial. Now, the appeals court will reconsider that issue.

Also on Thursday, the judges refused Peterson's requests to consider new evidence, saying that has to be heard by the lower court first.

