TIMELINE: How the Laci Peterson case unfolded

MODESTO, Calif. (KGO) -- This Christmas Eve it will be 15 years since Laci Peterson, who was 8 months pregnant, went missing from her Modesto home.
The case attracted national attention and police soon focused on her husband, Scott Peterson, who was convicted in 2005 of murdering his wife and his unborn son.
Watch this video for a timeline of how the case unfolded and a new twist that could take place later this year.
"Truth and Lies: The Murder of Laci Peterson" will air on Thursday, Sept. 14 starting at 9 p.m. on ABC7.
