EXCLUSIVE: LA Innocence Project takes up notorious Scott Peterson murder case

ByDan Noyes KGO logo
Thursday, January 18, 2024 6:31PM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News has learned the Los Angeles Innocence Project has taken up the notorious case of convicted wife killer Scott Peterson in new court filings.

The group is seeking evidence from the original trial.

TIMELINE: How the Laci Peterson case unfolded

Back in 2022, Peterson was denied a new trial over the murder of his wife, Laci, and unborn son. At the center of that request for a new trial was whether a juror lied when she told the court she had never been involved in a domestic violence case.

Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo denied Peterson, 50, "relief" in his appeal based on stealth juror accusations. He will not get a new trial. He cannot appeal and now has 120 days to submit any new evidence.

Scott claimed he had been out fishing in San Francisco Bay when his wife disappeared, not far from where Laci's body and unborn child were found washed ashore.

RELATED: Scott Peterson denied new trial for 2002 murder of wife, unborn son

Scott Peterson will not be granted a new trial over the murder of his wife, Laci, and unborn son, a California judge has ruled.
