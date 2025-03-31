A's Sacramento home opener is giving fans mixed feelings: 'They're dead to me' vs. 'They're my team'

There's mixed feelings amongst longtime Oakland A's fans on if they will support the team in Sacramento and go to games.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- It's a new chapter for the Athletics as they play their first home game on Monday at a new field, Sutter Health Park in Sacramento.

With the team's departure, many longtime Oakland A's fans say they are A's fans no more.

"I've been to more than 2,000 A's games. It's really devastating that they're not going to be opening in Oakland," said Chris Dobbins with Save Oakland Sports.

He and many others say they will not show up on opening day.

"It's sad because it never had to be that way," said Bryan Johansen, one of three owners of the Last Dive Bar. "We had to watch and see our team that has been rooted in Oakland for 57 years playing in a minor league ballpark in Sacramento."

At VJ's Sports Bar in Alameda, Peter Kim of Oakland said he no longer roots for the A's.

"There's some exciting young players," he said. "I'm excited for them to get a chance to play in the show. It's really good for them, play for the fans, but I'm not rooting for them, I'm not following them. I don't care if they make the playoffs. They are dead to me."

Ron Luk has mixed feelings about going to a ballgame in Sacramento.

"I will probably at some point," he said. "I want to see a Major League game in a minor league ballpark looks like. I'll go to one game and that will be it. I really don't want to give John Fisher any of my money."

The Athletics will play in Sacramento for the next few seasons while they wait for their new ballpark in Las Vegas to be built.

The A's will share a minor league stadium with the Sacramento River Cats, who are the AAA affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

While many Bay Area fans say they don't care for the A's any longer, some fans are still willing to shell out big bucks and go the distance and support the A's.

Joseph Audelo says he paid for season tickets.

"It was about a 50% increase at this ballpark which is a bit of a disappointment," he said.

Audelo says he made a tough choice.

"There's been so some indigestion over the whole thing," he said. "In the end, I'm really a baseball fan. The A's are my team."