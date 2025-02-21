Audit finds Oakland paid $1.6M in excessive overtime pay over 6 years in several departments

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- As Oakland faces a massive budget crisis, an auditor has found the city has been overpaying some employees for overtime.
Acting on a tip, an investigation was launched into the Departments of Transportation and Public Works.
It discovered between January 2018 and May 2024 the city paid more than $1.6 million in excess overtime.
The reason behind it? The city used a different method to calculate overtime than is required by federal law.
The report suggested it is possible excessive overtime pay happened in other city departments.