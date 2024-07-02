Farm in Cumberland, Maine holds pajama party for flock of baby goats

A farm in Cumberland, Maine held a pajama party for their baby goats.

Footage of the group of kids in pajamas having a party was captured by Hope Hall, and published on her YouTube channel.

"Goats in pajamas with bubbles?" her caption reads. "Why? Why not! Life can be heavy."

The farm estimates "60 playful little goats" are born there each spring and their YouTube channel features a wealth of videos showing the daily life and adventures of the farm's inhabitants.

The video of the baby goat pajama party features plenty of bleating, leaping, kicking, and - of course - bubbles.

