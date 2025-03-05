Baby hummingbirds being cared for by Monterey Co. SPCA: Here's a look at their tiny size

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Take a look at these baby birds the size of jelly beans!
Rescued baby hummingbirds are being cared for by the SPCA in Monterey County, which shared photos with ABC7 News:
Each year, hummingbird babies are blown from trees in storms or lose their nests during tree-trimming.
The nests are only about the size of a golf ball.
Sometimes the babies are reunited with their parents, but often they'll be brought to the shelter for care until they can be released back into the wild.