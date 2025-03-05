Baby hummingbirds being cared for by Monterey Co. SPCA: Here's a look at their tiny size

Monterey County SPCA is caring for baby hummingbirds the size of jelly beans until they can be released back into the wild.

Monterey County SPCA is caring for baby hummingbirds the size of jelly beans until they can be released back into the wild.

Monterey County SPCA is caring for baby hummingbirds the size of jelly beans until they can be released back into the wild.

Monterey County SPCA is caring for baby hummingbirds the size of jelly beans until they can be released back into the wild.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Take a look at these baby birds the size of jelly beans!

Rescued baby hummingbirds are being cared for by the SPCA in Monterey County, which shared photos with ABC7 News:

A penny is set next to a baby hummingbird in its nest to show a size comparison. SPCA Monterey County

Each year, hummingbird babies are blown from trees in storms or lose their nests during tree-trimming.

MORE: Google nesting site for shorebirds in Mountain View healthy and thriving

The nests are only about the size of a golf ball.

Sometimes the babies are reunited with their parents, but often they'll be brought to the shelter for care until they can be released back into the wild.