Bachelor Nation stars battle on 'Celebrity Family Feud'

Gerry and Theresa filmed this game prior to announcing their divorce

We spoke to "The Golden Bachelor" Gerry Turner and then-wife Theresa Nist just after their big win on "Celebrity Family Feud."

LOS ANGELES -- Bachelor Nation turned their eyes to Tuesday night's "Celebrity Family Feud" as couples from "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" competed against "The Golden Bachelor" Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist.

It was an exciting game, but ultimately Team Golden Bachelor emerged victorious.

It was a bittersweet win, though, as the episode was filmed shortly before Gerry and Theresa announced they were divorcing. On The Red Carpet spoke to the couple that night at an event. They held hands as they told us married life was "wonderful." But they were more excited to talk about their "Celebrity Family Feud" experience.

"We all came back from filming 'Family Feud' and we all did well. We won," Theresa exclaimed.

"Everyone that we had on our team contributed. Everybody had an answer, everyone was helpful. So it was really nice. It was fun," Gerry said.

Gerry's team included Theresa, her daughter Jen and son Tommy and Gerry's daughters Jenny and Angie.

They played against Team Bachelor, which included our most recent Bachelor, Joey Graziadei and fiance Kelsey Anderson, former Bachelorette Charity Lawson and her man, Dotun Olubeko and former Bachelor Zach Shallcross and his lady, Kaity Biggar.

"We had a really fun time," Joey told On The Red Carpet.

"My first question, the beginning of it I was like, OK, they're putting us on the spot right away, but I did OK," he continued.

Kelsey added, "He did great. I think you should be a professional Family Feuder!"

Their episode of "Celebrity Family Feud" is streaming now on Hulu.

And you can watch the new season of "The Bachelorette" Mondays on ABC.

