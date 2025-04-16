BART could be selling hundreds of acres of East Bay land to help budget shortfall

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART is looking at selling off more than 230 acres of land in the East Bay to help address its budget shortfall.

The agency discussed the proposal at last week's board meeting.

BART is looking to sell land at the Hercules Transit Center, at the Brentwood Park and Ride, and hundreds of acres of vacant land in three different areas of Livermore.

Before a sale could happen, BART will first have to offer up the land to affordable housing developers under the Surplus Lands Act.

Officials hope the sale will help the agency's nearly $400 million predicted deficit.

The agency expects the sale to go through in the next two to five years if the plan is approved.