BART suspends service between Richmond, Millbrae due to major medical emergency

SAN FRANCISCO -- There is a major delay on the Richmond Line in all directions due to a major medical emergency near North Berkeley station.

BART service has resumed between Richmond and Downtown Berkeley stations.

BART suspended its Red Line train service between Richmond and Millbrae stations Friday morning after a "major medical emergency" occurred near the North Berkeley station, transit officials said.

In an advisory around 6:40 a.m., the medical emergency was reported near the North Berkeley station. Train service was stopped between the Downtown Berkeley and Richmond stations, BART officials said.

Alameda-Contra Costa Transit buses are taking people between the affected stations.

Commuters on a Berryessa-bound train should transfer at MacArthur station to a SFO/Millbrae train. Those traveling from Millbrae can board a SFO/Antioch train and transfer at the 19th Street station to a Richmond-bound train.

