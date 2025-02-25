Bay Area backyard chicken businesses see surge in popularity amid rising egg prices, shortages

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- With rising egg prices, backyard chicken farming is surging in popularity. Leslie Citroen, owner of Mill Valley Chickens, says inquiries and sales of chicks, hens, coops and runs have spiked in recent weeks - a demand second only to that experienced during the pandemic.

"Business has gone up 50%," Citroen said, while surrounded by Cochins, Easter Eggers, Old English Games, Wyandottes and many more varieties. "I do get people from all over California - even from as far as San Diego, Oregon and Nevada."

Citroen, who has operated her business for 15 years, cautioned that raising chickens isn't as simple as it might seem, citing for example - a chicken's need for plenty of space. She said the initial investment can be significant depending on the size and quality of the coop and breed of chicken. Some enclosures or "runs" can cost as much as $15,000.

Maurice Pitesky of the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine says there is plenty of upside to backyard chickens. "It's a good way for people to see how food is made and to work with farm animals, and kids, there's a lot to be learned there," he said. But he also noted how there can be challenges such as disease risks. Chicken can carry diseases that affect humans, the big one is historically salmonella."

MORE: Bay Area restaurants adding egg surcharge or getting creative to deal with price increases

Pitesky also noted that cases of avian influenza have been reported among backyard flocks when wild birds gain access - though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintains the public health risk is low.

"Backyard chicken owners need to optimize husbandry and biosecurity," Pitesky said. "That means proper fencing to keep birds and rodents out of the coops and ensuring spilled feed isn't an attractant."

Citroen said she practices these precautions at Mill Valley Chickens and is committed to educating her customers amid the growing demand. For example, she asks for guests who may have been around other birds to remove their shoes before entering her backyard.

You can learn more about Mill Valley Chickens here.