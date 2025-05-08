"The Holy Spirit will guide the Cardinals."

Bay Area Catholics weigh in on papal conclave and possible new pope from Asia or Africa

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the College of Cardinals gathers in the Sistine Chapel to elect the next pope, there is excitement and speculation in the Bay Area over where in the world the new pontiff will hail from.

At St. Patrick Catholic Church in San Francisco, one of the largest Filipino parishes in the Archdiocese, the faithful are abuzz with hopeful anticipation.

"We are all excited," said parishioner Thelma Tannis.

Among the possible contenders is Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of Manila. Parishioners say his progressive stance and compassion make him a strong candidate in their eyes.

"He has concern for all nations and all immigrants," said Tannis.

Church volunteer Ofelia Goodwine echoed the sentiment, praising Tagle for "his love for everybody, especially the poor."

Still, many at St. Patrick say the decision lies beyond human hands.

"The Holy Spirit will guide the Cardinals," said Tannis.

Pope Francis, the 266th pope of the Roman Catholic Church, was remembered Saturday during a historic funeral ceremony.

Just as Pope Francis made history as the first pontiff from Latin America, observers say the next pope could come from another historically underrepresented region, Africa.

"There are 18 cardinals from Africa who are eligible," said Agbonkhianmeghe Orobator, Dean of Theology at Santa Clara University. "There are places in Africa where they're just recently celebrating 100 years of Catholicism."

Archbishop of San Francisco Salvatore Cordileone agreed that a pope's background helps with their perspective, but said the decision needs to be all-encompassing.

"We look at what upholds human dignity, at what stage and condition of life - what's truly going to contribute to the common good," he said.

But like many others, Cordileone declined to name any frontrunners. "I have my thoughts, but I'm hesitant to mention names."

Dean Orobator echoed the sentiment.

"I would be foolhardy to make any prediction. I really, absolutely believe this is the work of the holy spirit...and I think it would be a good surprise for the church and the world."

So until the smoke turns white in the Vatican, the world can only watch, wonder, and wait.