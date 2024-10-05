Bay Area Excessive Heat Advisory extended again through Sunday night, NWS says

SAN FRANCISCO -- An excessive heat advisory from the National Weather Service has been extended for the Bay Area through Sunday night.

Temperatures are forecast to reach above 100 degrees in some places, with a high of 105 degrees forecast inland.

Overnight temperatures on Saturday night are forecast to be in the 70s and 80s.

AccuWeather Forecast: Hotter today, even 80s at the beaches; high fire danger at the hills

Excessive Heat Warning until 11 p.m. Saturday in San Francisco. Elsewhere, highs will range from the mid to upper 80s at the beaches to the mid 90s around the bay and 100s inland.

The heat can cause life-threatening conditions and is dangerous for most segments of the population, according to the Weather Service.

Do not leave people or pets in vehicles.

The Weather Service advised limiting outdoor activities to the afternoon or evening, staying hydrated and taking cooling breaks.