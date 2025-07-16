Bay Area man at risk of deportation given 2-day reprieve from ICE detention

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Bay Area tattoo artist has been given a two-day reprieve from ICE detention.

Guillermo Medina Reyes, 31, was surrounded by faith leaders as a hearing was held in San Francisco federal court on whether immigration authorities can detain him.

Immigration authorities say he violated the terms of his release after a recent arrest for vandalism.

Medina Reyes could spend 18 months in ICE detention before he gets a hearing.

"Some people spend two years, three years and they still get deported. You question yourself the whole time while you are there, is it worth it to spend two years here because at the end of the day, I still may get deported," Guillermo Medina Reyes said.

The judge will decide by Thursday if Reyes is entitled to a bond hearing, or if he can be detained immediately.