Community rallies outside San Jose immigration office in support of man at risk of deportation

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- In the South Bay, a rally was held outside an ICE office in San Jose Tuesday morning for a man deemed at risk for being deported.

Guillermo Medina Reyes is still out of ICE custody due to a last-minute court order, but his attorney says the fight with ICE isn't over.

He was supposed to report for an ICE appointment Tuesday, where he was initially going to be detained, but that court order prevented it for two weeks.

Medina Reyes walked out of his appointment after more than an hour to cheers from community members who were out there supporting him.

Medina Reyes has been in the U.S. since he was 6 years old. He was formerly incarcerated and released to ICE custody after serving a prison sentence. He and his supporters say since then, he has been a strong community supporter and leader, working as a tattoo artist and an activist pushing for better conditions in immigration detention.

He said he's been working to become documented but it's been a long process.

"My case is ongoing right now at the moment, and that's the reason why, for them to say that I'm being, they were trying to detain me because I'm not born here, and again, trying to try to use my past as an excuse, to me, that's unfair," Guillermo Medina Reyes said. "There's other people that have gone through similar situations, but for the simple fact that they're born here, they're left alone and they're not being criminalized."

Even with the court order that prohibits ICE from detaining Medina Reyes again, he was still required Tuesday to wear an ankle monitor and can only stay within a certain radius of his home.

His attorney argues that the ankle monitor goes against the judge's order.

We reached out to ICE for a statement and are still waiting to hear back.

The judge's order keeps ICE from detaining him until at least July 14. In the meantime, his attorney said they are preparing to keep up their fight.