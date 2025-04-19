Bay Area immigrant theater troupe halts shows due to deportation fears

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- As immigration raids continue to create fear in many communities, a Bay Area group is halting a show that highlighted the raw stories of undocumented immigrants and their sacrifices.

It's a stage that has given many an opportunity to shine and feel seen, but now only the lights on stage are the ones left shining for now.

"Every activity we have, we have to step back for a second and think is this endangering anyone in any way," said Eric Leenson, co-chair of the Friends of La Pena Immigrant Rights committee.

Members of the Teatro Jornalero, a local theater group made up of mostly undocumented immigrants who have shared their stories on stage for years, is stopping performances for now. The last one happened without any publicity at the La Pena Cultural Center.

"They realized that if they publicize their events they were setting themselves up potentially for deportation," Leenson said.

"Jornaleros, most people don't know them. They are waiting near Home Depot, they are in their work clothes. No one knows who they are and there are just all kinds of fears and imaginations that are completely weird and wild and now more than ever, they need to tell their stories," said Holly Alonso, founder of Teatro Jornaleros.

Alonso founded the group eight years ago, opening the door for migrant workers to use a shared story of sacrifice and family to act and share their stories through scenes.

"The second half is the coyote saying 'let's cross the border' and the second scene is telling what happens after that and then it ends with a summary talking about what has happened to each of them. It's all of them talking and talking in the first person," said Alonso.

We caught up with the person who plays the coyote, or smuggler, in the show. He is a father of two who migrated from Mexico 25 years ago and translates for the group during each performance.

"I also have my story of coming to this country. They gave me that opportunity to talk about it. I have to tell you that it was something that was (in the) past and it was healed, but the first time that I said it I realized that there were a lot of things that were unresolved with my story."

Luz Pena: "Why is it important for you and so many others to share these stories?"

"Because it humanizes us. It takes us away from alien or undocumented alien. It tell you this is a person with dreams just like yours, just like anybody. Just like anyone who had dreams blocked you have to find a way," said the cast member.

Despite the fear, the Teatro Jornalero wants to keep sharing but for now maybe through video instead of on stage.

As we say in Spanish, 'a esperanza nunca muere,' hope never dies. These people are full of hope.