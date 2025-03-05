BAU partners with Groundworks to offer best products in the industry

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Groundworks has made it their mission to help protect, repair and improve customers' homes.

Groundworks serves Sacramento, San Jose, Stockton, Oakland, Santa Rosa and the greater Bay Area.

Sales manager Matthew Eversole says of Groundworks:

I think homeowners should choose Groundworks for their home because we're a nationally backed company. We've had the highest level of expertise in this field for the last 20 years in the Bay Area.

We're very versed in the soils here. We're very versed in the home types, anything from a rancher to an iClearer to a Spanish style home. We've done it.

We also do commercial structures, so the foreman and the superintendents and the workers on your property have seen plenty of these projects up to hundreds a year. The new name, Groundworks, who partnered with us a couple years ago with Bay Area Underpinning, does not change the people that we have. It's all been the same people.

It's just given us more opportunity to help homeowners like you. The way that Groundworks operates, customer service is our number one priority. What we really focus on is the experience that we're working through with you, making sure that everything's clear, making sure that you understand what issues that you are running into, and that we're here to help.

Groundworks is primarily a specialty contractor, and what we do is we worked on a select amount of things. One of the things that we do is underpinning for structural settlement of a building or your home. So if your home's settling, what we come in is we drive piles next to the foundation, and then we'll lift that home back up to level and permanently stabilize it from any more settlement.

Really, the biggest benefit is peace of mind. What you're going to look forward to in this after we're all done is this is structurally stable and it's a lifetime warranty, which means it's fully transferable. This can be utilized on that property for the lifetime that that structure sits on that property.

This is not a limited warranty. It's a full warranty applied for the lifetime of the structure. Groundworks really does come in with a full training program for all of our people, from a certified field inspector to the technicians out in the field, including the foremans and the superintendents.

A lot of us have a heavy background in construction. Myself, I've been in this field for the last 10 years, and I'm a third generation builder. If we're on site already doing an assessment, that means that you've called us for a reason.

And if we're out there for a reason, utilizing us as a full assessment where we can look at the crawl space, where we can look at the structural settlement, as well as seeing if there's any water that's accumulating underneath your crawl space. If it's for slab settlement on your driveway, that can indicate to other signs that there may be structural settlement, there may be water in your crawl space,

and we're more than happy to come out and look at all those projects for you for free. So behind me, what we're looking at is basically the peering systems that we use.

There's a peer bracket there that goes underneath your footing, and that sits like this and traps underneath your footing, and then we drive these piles down through the soil to competent strata or refusal, and then from there, it stabilizes your structure with a deep foundation system. So I would say if you're a homeowner and you're seeing cracks throughout the home or on a certain section of your home, it would definitely be wise to give us a call and we can come out and assess the property and see if there's any type of settlement within the home, if there's any type of standing water in your crawl space, or if there is any musty, damp, moldy smells, that's another good reason to have us come out and give you an assessment. When we send out a certified field inspector, you can fully expect that they will be fully trained, they'll be comfortable with the situations that they're running into, and they have a full set of tools that they use for evaluating the situation at hand.

The goal here when we come out is to make sure that there's no issues when we leave, and that everybody feels comfortable with the fix that's been provided, and that your home is structurally stable from there on out. The opportunity that Groundworks has given us at Bay Area Underpinning to continue to provide this help to the clients in need. So once you feel comfortable partnering with us, what we're able to do is see the job from beginning to end.

The whole process is a big decision, and there's a lot of back-end work that goes into it with engineering and permitting. From there, a typical project is one to three weeks, depending on the size of the project, with the crews on site. You can expect to have a project from beginning to finish, and a full six-month turnaround.

You can schedule a free inspection by calling 408-361-8945 or visiting their website.